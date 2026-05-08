Dustin Harris headshot

Dustin Harris News: Reaches free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Harris elected to become a free agent Friday.

Harris had been removed from the Astros' 40-man roster. He passed through waivers unclaimed, but the outfielder will seek employment in a new organization rather than accept an outright assignment.

Dustin Harris
 Free Agent
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