Dustin Harris News: Reaches free agency
Harris elected to become a free agent Friday.
Harris had been removed from the Astros' 40-man roster. He passed through waivers unclaimed, but the outfielder will seek employment in a new organization rather than accept an outright assignment.
Dustin Harris
Free Agent
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