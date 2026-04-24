Dustin Harris headshot

Dustin Harris News: Ready to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:21pm

Harris (hand) is starting in left field and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris was held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Guardians after suffering hand contusion Tuesday, but he's good to go after Thursday's team off day. Since being claimed off waivers April 18, Harris has gone 0-for-6 with a walk and two runs in three games with the Astros.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Harris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin Harris See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
36 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
216 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
229 days ago