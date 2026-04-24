Dustin Harris News: Ready to go Friday
Harris (hand) is starting in left field and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris was held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Guardians after suffering hand contusion Tuesday, but he's good to go after Thursday's team off day. Since being claimed off waivers April 18, Harris has gone 0-for-6 with a walk and two runs in three games with the Astros.
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