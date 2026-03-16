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Dustin Harris News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The White Sox reassigned Harris to minor-league camp Monday.

Harris was in camp on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to spring training. The 26-year-old has swung the bat well this spring, slashing .471/.526/.588 with a pair of doubles, four RBI, two stolen bases and two walks across 19 trips to the plate. Harris should open the season with Triple-A Charlotte.

Dustin Harris
Chicago White Sox
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