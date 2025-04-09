Dustin Harris News: Receives call to majors

The Rangers recalled Harris from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Harris will give Texas some extra coverage in the outfield while Wyatt Langford (oblique) is on the injured list, though the 25-year-old won't necessarily be a direct replacement for Langford in the everyday lineup. Kevin Pillar will draw the start in left field in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, and he, Harris, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran could all be in the mix for playing time while Langford is out. Harris received a brief cup of coffee with the Rangers last September but otherwise spent the entire 2024 campaign at Round Rock, with whom he slashed .272/.355/.391 with 10 home runs and 35 stolen bases across 562 plate appearances.