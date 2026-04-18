Dustin Harris News: Scooped up by Houston
The Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the White Sox on Saturday.
Harris was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday, but he'll now be a part of the Astros organization after being claimed Saturday. The veteran outfielder has no minor-league options remaining, so he'll be added to the Astros' 26-man active roster and could join the club as soon as Sunday. Prior to being DFA'd, Harris appeared in six games for the White Sox, going 3-for-12 with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored.
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