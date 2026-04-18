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Dustin Harris News: Scooped up by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 6:47am

The Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the White Sox on Saturday.

Harris was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday, but he'll now be a part of the Astros organization after being claimed Saturday. The veteran outfielder has no minor-league options remaining, so he'll be added to the Astros' 26-man active roster and could join the club as soon as Sunday. Prior to being DFA'd, Harris appeared in six games for the White Sox, going 3-for-12 with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
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