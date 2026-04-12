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Dustin Harris News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Harris will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Royals send another lefty (Noah Cameron) to the bump. Harris had started the White Sox's previous three games against right-handed pitching and could have a hold on a strong-side platoon role until Chicago gets one of Kyle Teel (hamstring), Austin Hays (hamstring) or Everson Pereira (ankle) back from the injured list.

Dustin Harris
Chicago White Sox
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