Dustin Harris News: Sitting against lefty

Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Harris will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Royals send another lefty (Noah Cameron) to the bump. Harris had started the White Sox's previous three games against right-handed pitching and could have a hold on a strong-side platoon role until Chicago gets one of Kyle Teel (hamstring), Austin Hays (hamstring) or Everson Pereira (ankle) back from the injured list.