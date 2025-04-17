Fantasy Baseball
Dustin Harris

Dustin Harris News: Starts in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Harris started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Harris got the start in place of Josh Smith (thumb), who has been part of a platoon in left field while Wyatt Langford (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list. It's been Smith against right-handers and Kevin Pillar against lefties. Harris is 2-for-8 with a double and a home run in four games since being called up.

Dustin Harris
Texas Rangers
