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Dustin Harris News: Swipes two bags in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 4:22pm

Harris went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Harris made an immediate impact with his legs -- not a big surprise for a player who went 34-for-39 on steal attempts over 110 games between Triple-A and the majors for the Rangers last season. The 26-year-old outfielder never really got a chance to show what he could do with Texas, but his career .276/.366/.417 slash line over more than 1,300 plate appearances at the top level of the minors suggests he may be able to contribute for Chicago at the plate as well. Harris could see consistent playing time in the short term while Austin Hays (hamstring) and Everson Pereira (ankle) are on the IL.

Dustin Harris
Chicago White Sox
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