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Dustin Harris News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Harris is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

After starting each of the Astros' previous seven games and going 7-for-22 (.318 average) with two stolen bases, four RBI and two runs, Harris will head to the bench as Houston begins a three-game series with the Dodgers. Harris could be at risk of fading into more of a part-time role in the Houston outfield after the Astros recalled Zach Cole (toe) from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Cole will replace Harris in the lineup Monday, manning left field while batting eighth.

Dustin Harris
Houston Astros
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