Dustin Harris News: Taking seat Monday
Harris is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
After starting each of the Astros' previous seven games and going 7-for-22 (.318 average) with two stolen bases, four RBI and two runs, Harris will head to the bench as Houston begins a three-game series with the Dodgers. Harris could be at risk of fading into more of a part-time role in the Houston outfield after the Astros recalled Zach Cole (toe) from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday. Cole will replace Harris in the lineup Monday, manning left field while batting eighth.
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