Dustin Harris News: Two hits, steal vs. Boston
Harris went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox.
Harris, who joined Houston off waivers from the White Sox earlier in the year, is now 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts this season. The 26-year-old outfielder has been playing nearly every day for the Astros with Joey Loperfido (quadriceps), Taylor Trammell (groin), Zach Dezenzo (elbow) and Jake Meyers (oblique) all on the IL. Harris has made the most of the opportunity, going 7-for-18 (.389) with four RBI and an .868 OPS in his last five games.
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