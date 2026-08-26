Dustin May Injury: Hit by comebacker, leaves game
May was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets after getting hit on the back by a comebacker, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
May's first pitch of the game came right back at him at 106 mph, striking him in the back. He managed to throw a few warm-up pitches afterward, but the Brewers' training staff ultimately made the call to take the 28-year-old out of the game. Because he threw just one pitch Wednesday, he could return to the mound to make his next start within the next few days, but the Brewers will first need to confirm he didn't suffer a severe injury.
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