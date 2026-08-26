Dustin May Injury: X-rays negative
X-rays on May's shoulder/back came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against the Mets, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
May took a 106-mph line drive off the back of his shoulder and had to leave his start after throwing just one pitch. He seems to have escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise, however, and because his outing Wednesday was so brief, he could be back on the mound for Milwaukee within a few days after his soreness fades.
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