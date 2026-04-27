Dustin May News: Another positive showing

May took a no-decision Monday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Just one of the hits allowed went for extra bases, as May continued to put his awful start to the season in the rear-view mirror. Although the right-hander gave up 13 runs over his first 7.1 frames, he's pitched at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts en route to producing a 1.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB during that stretch. May still has a 5.28 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over 30.2 frames for the season, and a tall task against the Dodgers awaits him in his next scheduled outing.