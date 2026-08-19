Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Chased early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

May (6-8) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings.

May allowed an average exit velocity of just 76.9 mph, but he lacked command and generated only two whiffs while needing 66 pitches to complete just two innings. It ended a hot stretch for the 28-year-old, who entered the game having allowed just four earned runs over his previous four outings, including quality starts in each of his first two appearances with his new club. He owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 118:42 K:BB across 124 innings with the Brewers and Cardinals this season and will aim to rebound in a road matchup with the Mets next week.

Dustin May
Milwaukee Brewers
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