Dustin May News: Chased early in loss
May (6-8) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout over two innings.
May allowed an average exit velocity of just 76.9 mph, but he lacked command and generated only two whiffs while needing 66 pitches to complete just two innings. It ended a hot stretch for the 28-year-old, who entered the game having allowed just four earned runs over his previous four outings, including quality starts in each of his first two appearances with his new club. He owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 118:42 K:BB across 124 innings with the Brewers and Cardinals this season and will aim to rebound in a road matchup with the Mets next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets7 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)8 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More