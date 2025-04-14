Dustin May News: Fans seven in first win since 2023

May (1-1) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

May cruised through five scoreless frames before giving up a run in the sixth. That proved to be the right-hander's final frame, though he may have been able to go deeper given that he threw just 76 pitches (52 of which were strikes). May racked up 14 whiffs among those offerings, six of which came on his sweeper. May's victory Monday was his first of the season and his first in the big leagues since 2023. He's been very impressive to begin the campaign, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 17 innings.