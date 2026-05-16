Dustin May News: Goes six innings in no-decision
May didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out three.
May has gone winless in his last four starts (0-2), but he's posted a quality start in each of those outings. He's now allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven outings, posting a 2.83 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 41.1 frames over that stretch. May will aim to keep this strong run going in his next start, scheduled against the Pirates next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 97 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 97 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More