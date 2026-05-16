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Dustin May News: Goes six innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 5:59am

May didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Royals, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out three.

May has gone winless in his last four starts (0-2), but he's posted a quality start in each of those outings. He's now allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven outings, posting a 2.83 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 41.1 frames over that stretch. May will aim to keep this strong run going in his next start, scheduled against the Pirates next week.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
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