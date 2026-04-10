Dustin May News: Goes six strong, picks up first win

May (1-2) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Facing his former team, May was able to get on the board with his first win as a member of the Cardinals. He flirted with trouble in the fourth inning, allowing two of the first three hitters of the inning to reach on singles. Boston then pushed one run across on an error before Marcelo Mayer reached on an infield single. Trevor Story then stole home to give Boston a 2-1 lead, but May was able to stop the bleeding with an inning-ending groundout. He then set down the Red Sox in order in the fifth and sixth and left with a 3-2 lead, which was preserved by the St. Louis bullpen. After two ugly starts against the Rays and Tigers to open the season, May now owns a 9.45 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings. He's slated to face the Guardians at home Wednesday.