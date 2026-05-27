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Dustin May News: Loses no-hitter then game Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 8:08pm

May (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits over seven-plus innings as the Cardinals fell 2-1 to the Brewers. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning until Garrett Mitchell spoiled it with a leadoff double, but after Luis Rengifo followed with a bunt single, May got the hook and had to watch as both runners came around to score. May had to settle for his seventh quality start of the year and a season high in strikeouts, but he remains winless over his last six outings. Since a rough couple starts to begin 2026, he's posted a 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over his last 53.2 innings. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rangers.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
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