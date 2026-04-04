Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Mauled by Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:14pm

May (0-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Cardinals were downed 11-6 by the Tigers. He struck out four.

A two-run homer by Kerry Carpenter in the first inning set the tone, as Detroit ended up slugging four long balls on the afternoon, with two of them coming against May. The right-hander tossed 79 pitches (48 strikes) in another rough outing to begin his tenure with the Cards, and through 7.1 innings he's stumbled to a 15.95 ERA, 2.73 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB. May will try to right the ship in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the team he ended the 2025 campaign with, the Red Sox.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago