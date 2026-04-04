Dustin May News: Mauled by Tigers
May (0-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Cardinals were downed 11-6 by the Tigers. He struck out four.
A two-run homer by Kerry Carpenter in the first inning set the tone, as Detroit ended up slugging four long balls on the afternoon, with two of them coming against May. The right-hander tossed 79 pitches (48 strikes) in another rough outing to begin his tenure with the Cards, and through 7.1 innings he's stumbled to a 15.95 ERA, 2.73 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB. May will try to right the ship in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the team he ended the 2025 campaign with, the Red Sox.
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