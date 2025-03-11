Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Officially given rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 4:47pm

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that May will begin the season as the Dodgers' fifth starter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

May had been battling Tony Gonsolin for the final spot in Los Angeles' rotation, but with the latter set to begin the season on the IL due to a back injury, May will officially claim the final spot. However, the 27-year-old righty won't travel with the team to Japan for the Tokyo Series against Chicago, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. He will instead remain in Arizona to continue ramping up for the start of the domestic season.

Dustin May
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now