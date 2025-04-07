Dustin May News: Quality start despite loss

May (0-1) took the loss Monday at Washington, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out one.

The Los Angeles right-hander picked up his first quality start since May 12, 2023 in this 86-pitch outing. May averaged 95.0 mph on his fastball but did struggle to miss bats, generating just two whiffs. The 27-year-old's season is off to a solid start after he missed all of 2024, as he sports a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across 11 innings. May should continue to stick in the Dodgers' rotation, especially since Blake Snell (shoulder) hit the injured list on Sunday.