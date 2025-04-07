Dustin May News: Quality start despite loss
May (0-1) took the loss Monday at Washington, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out one.
The Los Angeles right-hander picked up his first quality start since May 12, 2023 in this 86-pitch outing. May averaged 95.0 mph on his fastball but did struggle to miss bats, generating just two whiffs. The 27-year-old's season is off to a solid start after he missed all of 2024, as he sports a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across 11 innings. May should continue to stick in the Dodgers' rotation, especially since Blake Snell (shoulder) hit the injured list on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now