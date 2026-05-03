Dustin May News: Quality start in loss Sunday

May (3-3) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts across six innings.

After getting tagged for 13 runs across 7.1 innings in his first two starts of the season, May has posted four quality starts in his last five tries. The right-hander dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases early Sunday, but he generated three double plays in the first four innings. May has plus stuff, but he's not getting many strikeouts, with just a 25:9 K:BB and 5.15 ERA across 36.2 innings. He's in the third percentile in whiff rate despite averaging 97.0 mph with his fastball. May has pitched better than his results and is lined up to take on the Padres in San Diego during next weekend's four-game set.