Dustin May News: Racks up nine K's vs. Rangers
May did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings.
After carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, May came out dominant again Tuesday -- piling up eight strikeouts through the first four innings. The right-hander was one out away from another quality start before Alejandro Osuna delivered a go-ahead RBI knock in the sixth inning, forcing his exit. May has still not recorded a win since April 21 and he now owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 66.2 innings. He's slated to face the Mets in his next start.
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