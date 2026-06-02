Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Racks up nine K's vs. Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 8:44pm

May did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings.

After carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, May came out dominant again Tuesday -- piling up eight strikeouts through the first four innings. The right-hander was one out away from another quality start before Alejandro Osuna delivered a go-ahead RBI knock in the sixth inning, forcing his exit. May has still not recorded a win since April 21 and he now owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 66.2 innings. He's slated to face the Mets in his next start.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago