Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

May (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

The right-hander served up a solo shot to Jakob Marsee to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but May cruised from there, eventually getting lifted after 97 pitches (59 strikes). He saw his quality start streak end at two, but after a shaky beginning to his St. Louis tenure he's delivered a 1.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 17.1 innings in his last three trips to the mound. May will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago