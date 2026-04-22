Dustin May News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

May (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

The right-hander served up a solo shot to Jakob Marsee to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but May cruised from there, eventually getting lifted after 97 pitches (59 strikes). He saw his quality start streak end at two, but after a shaky beginning to his St. Louis tenure he's delivered a 1.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 17.1 innings in his last three trips to the mound. May will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.