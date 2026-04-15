Dustin May News: Stingy in second win

May (2-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was far from dominant, managing a paltry two swinging strikes among his 91 pitches (59 total strikes), but May limited the damage in his second straight quality start and second straight win. It's a remarkable turnaround from his first two outings of 2026 -- in which he surrendered a combined 13 runs -- but his margin for error seems very thin without missing more bats. May will take a 6.98 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Miami.