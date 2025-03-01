Dustin May News: Struggles in second spring outing

May allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters over one-plus inning in a Cactus League start against the Angels on Friday.

This was May's second appearance this spring -- he pitched a scoreless frame last Sunday against San Diego. The right-hander didn't fare anywhere near as well this time around, though he started off great by striking out the first two batters he faced in a scoreless first inning. May was unable to get an out after returning for the second frame, however, as he walked the first two batters in the inning, saw an error by third baseman Max Muncy load the bases, then served up a grand slam to Jo Adell. May did manage to hit 97 mph with his fastball, so he seems to be close to the velocity he displayed prior to undergoing right flexor tendon and UCL reconstruction surgery in July of 2023.