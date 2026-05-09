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Dustin May News: Tallies season-high seven punchouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

May (3-4) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

May held San Diego scoreless for four innings before giving up three runs (one of which was unearned) in the fifth. That was the only frame during which the Padres scored on May, but it was enough to send the right-hander to his second straight loss. Nonetheless, there were certainly positive takeaways for May, as he totaled an impressive 15 whiffs and notched a season-high seven strikeouts. He also posted his third straight quality start and his fifth such outing over his past six appearances. May began the campaign by getting rocked for 13 runs over his first 7.1 frames, but he's since turned things around dramatically to lower his ERA to a much more acceptable 4.85. He'll look to continue trending upward in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup versus Kansas City.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
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