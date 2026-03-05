Dustin May News: Three scoreless in spring debut
May yielded one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames in his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Pirates.
The Cardinals had May work on the side and on the backfields early on in spring training to ease him into his buildup. May was sporting big velocity Thursday, averaging 97.8 mph with his four-seamer and topping out at 99.3 mph. It's a good sign after his velocity on the pitch dipped to a career-low 95.4 mph in 2025. May has some bounce-back potential after inking a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals this winter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker86 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer166 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 10: Expert Predictions and Best Bets176 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 9177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More