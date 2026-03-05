Dustin May News: Three scoreless in spring debut

May yielded one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames in his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Pirates.

The Cardinals had May work on the side and on the backfields early on in spring training to ease him into his buildup. May was sporting big velocity Thursday, averaging 97.8 mph with his four-seamer and topping out at 99.3 mph. It's a good sign after his velocity on the pitch dipped to a career-low 95.4 mph in 2025. May has some bounce-back potential after inking a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals this winter.