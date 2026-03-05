Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Three scoreless in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

May yielded one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames in his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Pirates.

The Cardinals had May work on the side and on the backfields early on in spring training to ease him into his buildup. May was sporting big velocity Thursday, averaging 97.8 mph with his four-seamer and topping out at 99.3 mph. It's a good sign after his velocity on the pitch dipped to a career-low 95.4 mph in 2025. May has some bounce-back potential after inking a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals this winter.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dustin May See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
86 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
166 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 10: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 10: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
176 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
177 days ago