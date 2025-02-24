Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Tosses scoreless frame Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

May allowed one hit and struck out one batter over one scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League game against San Diego.

It was a successful return to game action for May, who missed all of last season while rehabbing from the right elbow surgery he underwent in July of 2023. The fireballer had resumed throwing off a mound last summer but had his progress halted when he needed throat surgery for an esophageal tear in July. May now appears to be back to full health, and he could either win a spot at the back of the Dodgers' rotation or open the campaign as part of the team's bullpen.

Dustin May
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now