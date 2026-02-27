Dustin May headshot

Dustin May News: Velocity up in simulated game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that May was sitting 97-to-98 mph and touching 99 mph in a simulated game Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

May had trouble keeping weight on following surgery for an esophagus rupture in 2024, and his fastball velocity dipped to a career-low 94.8 mph in 2025. That prompted him to pack on around 20 pounds over the offseason in hopes of regaining the pep on his heater, and the early returns are promising. The Cardinals have May on a slow build-up this spring after his past injury issues, but he is healthy and should make his Grapefruit League debut before long.

Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals
