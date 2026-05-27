Dylan Beavers Injury: Hits in batting cage
Beavers (oblique) hit in the batting cage Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the first time he's hit in the cage since going down with a right oblique strain in mid-May. Whether Beavers is asked to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles' active roster isn't clear, but he appears close to participating in a game setting of some kind.
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