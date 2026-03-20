Dylan Beavers Injury: Scratched from lineup
Beavers has been scratched from Friday's spring training game against the Yankees due to right knee discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Beavers had a right knee issue pop up pregame, and it'll prevent him from playing in the contest. While more information on Beavers' health should be provided in the next 24 hours, he can be considered day-to-day for now.
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