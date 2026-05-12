Dylan Beavers Injury: Scratched with oblique discomfort
Beavers was scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup against the Yankees due to right oblique discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.comreports.
With Beavers out of the lineup, Colton Cowser will step into his spot in center field, batting seventh. Beavers is in the midst of a 13-game homer-less drought, but he's been swinging a hotter bat of late, going 6-for-13 with four doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a 3:4 BB:K over his last five games.
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