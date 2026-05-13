Dylan Beavers Injury: Shelved by oblique strain
The Orioles placed Beavers on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Beavers hasn't played since Sunday, and an MRI on Wednesday revealed a strain that will likely sideline the outfielder for a few weeks. With Beavers out, Tyler O'Neill has made three consecutive starts in right field, and he should continue to see an uptick in playing time.
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