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Dylan Beavers Injury: Shelved by oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 9:43am

The Orioles placed Beavers on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beavers hasn't played since Sunday, and an MRI on Wednesday revealed a strain that will likely sideline the outfielder for a few weeks. With Beavers out, Tyler O'Neill has made three consecutive starts in right field, and he should continue to see an uptick in playing time.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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