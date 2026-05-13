Dylan Beavers Injury: Taking seat Wednesday
Beavers (oblique) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 6-2 loss due to right oblique discomfort, Beavers will remain on the bench for the series finale. The left-handed-hitting Beavers likely would have been held out of the lineup Wednesday regardless with southpaw Max Fried on the hill for the Yankees, making it unclear whether the injury is still affecting him. In any case, he'll essentially get two more days of recovery, as the Orioles are off Thursday before kicking off a three-game set in Washington on Friday.
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