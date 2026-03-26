Dylan Beavers News: Absent from Opening Day lineup

Beavers is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Twins.

Beavers managed to avoid the injured list after being sidelined for the past week with tightness in his right knee and quadriceps. However, the left-handed batter is not in the lineup Opening Day versus righty Joe Ryan, as Orioles manager Craig Albernaz is going with righty bat Tyler O'Neill. It's not a surprise, as Beavers could be a bit rusty and O'Neill also has a major-league record six-game Opening Day home run streak on the line. Beavers and O'Neill are expected to share right field for Baltimore this season rather than operate in a strict platoon.