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Dylan Beavers News: Feels ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Beavers (knee) said that he was able to turn in a full on-field workout Tuesday and feels ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Beavers didn't see any game action in spring training after experiencing some tightness in his right knee and quadriceps while running last Friday, but the Orioles evidently feel comfortable enough with his health after announcing Wednesday that the 24-year-old outfielder will be part of their 26-man active roster for Opening Day. As a left-handed-hitter, Beavers should play at least semi-regularly against right-handed pitching, but he may be deployed in more of a timeshare rather than in the strong side of a platoon after Tyler O'Neill and Samuel Basallo both made strong cases for everyday roles with standout springs.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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