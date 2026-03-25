Dylan Beavers News: Feels ready for Opening Day
Beavers (knee) said that he was able to turn in a full on-field workout Tuesday and feels ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Beavers didn't see any game action in spring training after experiencing some tightness in his right knee and quadriceps while running last Friday, but the Orioles evidently feel comfortable enough with his health after announcing Wednesday that the 24-year-old outfielder will be part of their 26-man active roster for Opening Day. As a left-handed-hitter, Beavers should play at least semi-regularly against right-handed pitching, but he may be deployed in more of a timeshare rather than in the strong side of a platoon after Tyler O'Neill and Samuel Basallo both made strong cases for everyday roles with standout springs.
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts LeagueYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30019 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues20 days ago