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Dylan Beavers News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Beavers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Beavers will retreat to the bench while the Orioles face off against lefty Ryan Weathers in the series opener. Tyler O'Neill will step in for Beavers in right field and will bat fifth.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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