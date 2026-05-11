Dylan Beavers News: Heading to bench Monday
Beavers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Beavers will retreat to the bench while the Orioles face off against lefty Ryan Weathers in the series opener. Tyler O'Neill will step in for Beavers in right field and will bat fifth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More