Dylan Beavers News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Beavers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Beavers will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-5 with three walks and an RBI over his last three games. While he sits, Taylor Ward, Leody Taveras and Colton Cowser will form the Orioles' outfield trio.
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