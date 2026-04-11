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Dylan Beavers News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Beavers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Beavers will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-5 with three walks and an RBI over his last three games. While he sits, Taylor Ward, Leody Taveras and Colton Cowser will form the Orioles' outfield trio.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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