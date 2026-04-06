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Dylan Beavers News: Resting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Beavers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

After making four consecutive starts, Beavers will head to the bench as the Orioles open their three-game series in Chicago. Tyler O'Neill will step in for Beavers in right field and will bat fifth.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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