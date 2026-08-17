Dylan Beavers News: Sitting against lefty again
Beavers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Beavers will be relegated to the bench for the third time in four games while the Orioles go up against a third lefty starter (Shane McClanahan) during that stretch. Jeremiah Jackson will fill in for Beavers in left field and will bat seventh.
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