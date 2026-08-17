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Dylan Beavers News: Sitting against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Beavers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Beavers will be relegated to the bench for the third time in four games while the Orioles go up against a third lefty starter (Shane McClanahan) during that stretch. Jeremiah Jackson will fill in for Beavers in left field and will bat seventh.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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