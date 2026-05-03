Dylan Beavers headshot

Dylan Beavers News: Sitting versus lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Beavers will head to the bench for the second straight day while the Orioles face another lefty starter (Max Fried) on Sunday. Tyler O'Neill will once again spell Beavers in right field.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
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