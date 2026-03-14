Dylan Beavers News: Staking claim for roster spot

Beavers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The 24-year-old is flashing plenty of pop so far, despite Saturday's homer being his first of the spring, as Beavers is hitting .241 with four doubles and one triple over 29 Grapefruit League at-bats (10 games). It sounds like the left-handed-hitting outfielder is likely to make the Opening Day roster, per Jake Rill of MLB.com, and he appears primed to begin the year primarily in a strong-side platoon role in right field with Tyler O'Neill. Beavers, one of Baltimore's top prospects, slashed .227/.375/.400 with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 26 walks and two stolen bases across 137 regular-season plate appearances for the Orioles a year ago.