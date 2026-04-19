Dylan Beavers News: Taking seat vs. southpaw

Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Beavers will hit the bench for the third time in Baltimore's past five contests, with all three of those absences coming versus left-handed starting pitchers. The 24-year-old has gone 3-for-24 with seven walks and nine strikeouts in his past nine contests and has a .610 OPS on the season, so he may need to get on track soon in order to maintain regular playing time.