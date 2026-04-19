Dylan Beavers headshot

Dylan Beavers News: Taking seat vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Beavers will hit the bench for the third time in Baltimore's past five contests, with all three of those absences coming versus left-handed starting pitchers. The 24-year-old has gone 3-for-24 with seven walks and nine strikeouts in his past nine contests and has a .610 OPS on the season, so he may need to get on track soon in order to maintain regular playing time.

Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago