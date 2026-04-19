Dylan Beavers News: Taking seat vs. southpaw
Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Beavers will hit the bench for the third time in Baltimore's past five contests, with all three of those absences coming versus left-handed starting pitchers. The 24-year-old has gone 3-for-24 with seven walks and nine strikeouts in his past nine contests and has a .610 OPS on the season, so he may need to get on track soon in order to maintain regular playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Beavers See More