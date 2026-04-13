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Dylan Carlson News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Cubs outrighted Carlson to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

While attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Carlson made enough of an impression to break camp with the big club, but his stay with Chicago lasted just two weeks into the season. Carlson appeared in just three games and went 0-for-4 with a run scored before he was designated for assignment Friday in order to clear a spot for Seiya Suzuki to return from the injured list. The 27-year-old outfielder appears set to stick around in the Cubs organization, but he'll face an uphill battle to make it back to the big leagues now that he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster.

Dylan Carlson
Chicago Cubs
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