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Dylan Carlson News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 6:27pm

The Cubs selected Carlson's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Carlson joined the Cubs as a non-roster invitee to spring camp and played his way into a roster spot by slashing .298/.421/.404 across 57 plate appearances. He'll provide Chicago with extra depth in the outfield while Seiya Suzuki works his way back from a knee injury, but Carlson likely won't have a path to regular playing time unless another one of the Cubs' outfielders gets hurt. Tyler Austin (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Dylan Carlson
Chicago Cubs
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