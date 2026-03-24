Dylan Carlson News: Contract selected
The Cubs selected Carlson's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Carlson joined the Cubs as a non-roster invitee to spring camp and played his way into a roster spot by slashing .298/.421/.404 across 57 plate appearances. He'll provide Chicago with extra depth in the outfield while Seiya Suzuki works his way back from a knee injury, but Carlson likely won't have a path to regular playing time unless another one of the Cubs' outfielders gets hurt. Tyler Austin (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Carlson See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target192 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target199 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target206 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Carlson See More