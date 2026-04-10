Dylan Carlson News: DFA'd to make room for Suzuki
The Cubs designated Carlson for assignment Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The move clears room on the 26-man roster for Seiya Suzuki, who was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move Friday. Carlson went 0-for-4 with one run scored and a pair of strikeouts across four plate appearances with Chicago.
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