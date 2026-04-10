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Dylan Carlson News: DFA'd to make room for Suzuki

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Cubs designated Carlson for assignment Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The move clears room on the 26-man roster for Seiya Suzuki, who was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move Friday. Carlson went 0-for-4 with one run scored and a pair of strikeouts across four plate appearances with Chicago.

Dylan Carlson
Chicago Cubs
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