Dylan Carlson News: Elects free agency
Carlson elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Carlson cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Cubs over the weekend, but he's decided to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The switch-hitting outfielder will now seek employment in a new organization.
Dylan Carlson
Free Agent
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