Dylan Carlson headshot

Dylan Carlson News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Carlson elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Carlson cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Cubs over the weekend, but he's decided to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The switch-hitting outfielder will now seek employment in a new organization.

Dylan Carlson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Carlson See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
41 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
214 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
221 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
228 days ago