Dylan Carlson News: Goes yard Friday

Carlson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics.

Carlson has gone 4-for-16 (.250) with two walks and three RBI over his first five games in June. The outfielder opened the scoring with his second-inning blast Friday. He's up to three long balls, 11 RBI, six runs scored, three doubles and one stolen base while batting .222 with a .688 OPS through 69 plate appearances this season.