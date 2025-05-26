Dylan Carlson News: Homer, steal in victory

Carlson went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a steal and an additional run scored Monday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

The Baltimore outfielder had a big day against one of his former clubs, pushing the Orioles' lead to 5-0 with a 397-foot, three-run homer off St. Louis starter Erick Fedde in the fourth. Carlson also swiped his first bag of the season earlier in the third inning. The 26-year-old is now slashing .176/.216/.382 with two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored over 37 plate appearances.